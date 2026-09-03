Post announcing Westlife as the headline performers Matchroom Boxing
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Westlife to perform at Katie Taylor’s farewell fight in Croke Park

Westlife said they were ‘so honoured to be asked by Katie to perform at this historic night’.
11.10am, 3 Sep 2026
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WESTLIFE WILL PERFORM at Katie Taylor’s final fight in Croke Park on Saturday.

Taylor will call time on an illustrious boxing career with a homecoming bout against Flora Pili in a sold-out Croke Park.

The fight, organised by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom and Aiken Promotions, is for the undisputed super-lightweight world title.

river (49) Katie Taylor on the Croke Park pitch druing half-time of the Leinster hurling final on 8 June.

Westlife were today announced that the “headline performers” for the fight.

The band have played in front of Croke Park on six previous occasions and have sold more than 55 million records worldwide.

Meanwhile, Westlife are soon embarking on a worldwide 25th anniversary tour, including 13-nights in Dublin’s 3Arena and seven nights in the 02 Belfast.

The band said they are “so honoured to be asked by Katie to perform at this historic night”.

“She has inspired the whole country and we couldn’t be prouder to perform for her at Croke Park, a stadium that also means so much to us.”

Meanwhile, the fight will be shown live on RTÉ, following negotiations with Aiken, Matchroom and broadcaster Dazn.

It will be aired live on RTÉ 2 and available to stream on the RTÉ Player, while 2FM will provide live radio commentary.

RTÉ will also cover the weigh-in and pre-fight press conference.

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