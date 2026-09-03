Taylor will take on Flora Pili for the undisputed super-lightweight world title James Crombie/INPHO
The Daily Poll

Will you watch the Katie Taylor fight this weekend?

Preparations are under way for the Bray boxer’s final bout.
10.42am, 3 Sep 2026
2.5k
12

KATIE TAYLOR WILL wrap up her highly celebrated boxing career in Croke Park on Saturday.

Around 80,000 people will attend the sold-out fight against France’s Flora Pili, which stadium director Peter McKenna told The Journal will be “a mighty show”.

It has also been confirmed that Westlife will be performing at the event ahead of their run of Dublin shows later this month.

For those unable to be there in-person, the match will also be broadcast live on RTÉ 2 and available to view on the RTÉ player.

So, as the big day draws closer, we’re asking: Will you be watching?


Poll Results:

Yes – I'll be tuning in to the television/radio coverage (480)
No – not interested (406)
I'm not sure yet (116)
Yes – I'll be watching from the stands in Croker (48)
I'd like to – but won't be able to (32)

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