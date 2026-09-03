Will you watch the Katie Taylor fight this weekend?

KATIE TAYLOR WILL wrap up her highly celebrated boxing career in Croke Park on Saturday.

Around 80,000 people will attend the sold-out fight against France’s Flora Pili, which stadium director Peter McKenna told The Journal will be “a mighty show”.

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It has also been confirmed that Westlife will be performing at the event ahead of their run of Dublin shows later this month.

For those unable to be there in-person, the match will also be broadcast live on RTÉ 2 and available to view on the RTÉ player.

So, as the big day draws closer, we’re asking: Will you be watching?

