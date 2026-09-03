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Catherine Connolly to meet with Donald Trump during his visit to Ireland next week

Trump is also expected to visit the site of the new US embassy building in Dublin 4.
8.19am, 3 Sep 2026
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US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump will pay a visit to the Áras when he arrives in Ireland on Saturday week. 

While preparations for Trump’s visit have been in train for weeks, until now it’s been unclear whether a meeting between the two heads of state would take place. 

What’s been described as a “courtesy visit” will take place at Áras an Uachtaráin on the morning of Saturday 12 September, sources said. 

No timings have been confirmed as yet. 

Trump will spend just under 48 hours in Ireland, and it’s expected he’ll also meet with Taoiseach Micheál Martin as well as turning the sod at the planned new US embassy building at the site of the old Jury’s hotel in Ballsbridge. 

The Irish Open is taking place at Trump’s golf course and resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare from 10 to 13 September, and he’s expected to travel there on Saturday afternoon before leaving early on the Monday. 

Trump did not visit Dublin on his previous visit to Ireland as President back in 2019. Mike Pence, his Vice President, did spend time in the capital during a visit later that year, however – including a brief stopoff at the Áras for a meeting with Michael D Higgins

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