Smoke rises from Queen's Island in Belfast where a major blaze has broken out. Alamy Stock Photo
East Twin Road

Firefighters battle huge blaze at scrapyard in Belfast

The fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon.
7.36am, 3 Sep 2026
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FIREFIGHTERS HAVE BEEN battling a huge blaze at a scrapyard in Belfast since Wednesday afternoon. 

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the fire not long after midday and sent multiple fire engines and other vehicles, including fire tug boats.

The last update from the fire service was at 10.30pm last night, when it said efforts were expected to continue throughout the night. 

It said its firefighters were battling “at a fire involving 4500 tonnes of scrap cars at East Twin Road, Belfast”.

“Firefighters are working alongside Belfast Harbour fire tugs to extinguish the fire,” the service said in a post on social media.  

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