Firefighters battle huge blaze at scrapyard in Belfast

FIREFIGHTERS HAVE BEEN battling a huge blaze at a scrapyard in Belfast since Wednesday afternoon.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the fire not long after midday and sent multiple fire engines and other vehicles, including fire tug boats.

Boats battle major scrapyard fire involving several cars in Belfast Docks.

Read more on this story: https://t.co/PvapzTbptq pic.twitter.com/T629vV0uQj — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) September 2, 2026

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The last update from the fire service was at 10.30pm last night, when it said efforts were expected to continue throughout the night.

The scene at the docks in Belfast, where firefighters are battling a major blaze at a scrap metal yard.



The fire started here at around 12:30pm.



Six fire appliances and an aerial platform are at the scene @BelTel pic.twitter.com/A44Athxz2i — Kevin Scott (@Kscott_94) September 2, 2026

It said its firefighters were battling “at a fire involving 4500 tonnes of scrap cars at East Twin Road, Belfast”.

“Firefighters are working alongside Belfast Harbour fire tugs to extinguish the fire,” the service said in a post on social media.