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Katie Taylor's Croke Park farewell, US Open tennis, and Troy Parrott v Real Madrid

It’s another glorious weekend of sport.
7.16am, 3 Sep 2026
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ON SATURDAY, WE bid farewell to an Irish sporting icon as Katie Taylor seeks to become a three-time undisputed champion in her final-ever fight at Croke Park. Liverpool travel to Ipswich on Friday night in the Premier League, while Troy Parrott and Real Betis host Real Madrid in La Liga.

katie-taylor-pitch-side-in-croke-park Katie Taylor at Croke Park Gary Carr / INPHO Gary Carr / INPHO / INPHO

The final tennis Grand Slam of the season, the US Open, will be in full swing across the weekend, and Arsenal host London rivals Chelsea in a tasty-looking Sunday Premier League clash

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