Katie Taylor's Croke Park farewell, US Open tennis, and Troy Parrott v Real Madrid

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ON SATURDAY, WE bid farewell to an Irish sporting icon as Katie Taylor seeks to become a three-time undisputed champion in her final-ever fight at Croke Park. Liverpool travel to Ipswich on Friday night in the Premier League, while Troy Parrott and Real Betis host Real Madrid in La Liga.
The final tennis Grand Slam of the season, the US Open, will be in full swing across the weekend, and Arsenal host London rivals Chelsea in a tasty-looking Sunday Premier League clash
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