Irish woman one of three young people killed in single-vehicle collision in Iceland

AN IRISH WOMAN is among three young people who were killed in a single-vehicle collision close to the Icelandic capital of Reykjavík.

A statement from Icelandic police said that three young people died in a road traffic incident on Krýsuvíkurvegur, which is a secondary mountain road that runs south from Reykjavík.

The collision happened in Hafnarfjörður, around 10 kilometres southwest of Reykjavík.

Icelandic police said that the car “veered off the road” shortly after midnight on 31 August.

A man and two women, one of whom was Irish, were in the vehicle and died in the incident.

Icelandic media has named the Irish woman as 18-year-old Hannah Jane Large.

In a post on social media, the president of Iceland, Halla Tómasdóttir, said her “thoughts are with the families and friends of the young individuals who died in the tragic accident”.

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“No words can convey such a loss,” she added. “When grief knocks in this way, we are reminded of how precious and fragile life is. Let’s be careful and look out for each other.”

In a comment under this post from the Iceland president, Hannah’s mother thanked Tómasdóttir for her statement.

She added that Hannah “fell in love with your country, she loved the people and her last few days were the happiest of her life”.

“That is the only consolation we have and hold onto,” Hannah’s mother added.

“We spoke to her that night and she was full of joy.”

Prayer services were also held for the deceased on Wednesday and Helga Soffía Konráðsdóttir, parish priest at Háteigskirkja, remarked that the collision is a reminder of “how fragile life is”.

Iceland’s Metropolitan Police and the Traffic Accident Investigation Board are investigating the circumstances of the collision.

Meanwhile, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it is “aware of this case and is providing consular assistance”.