GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

Income tax

1. Ireland is “out of kilter” with other countries when it comes to the higher rate of income tax kicking in for workers, Tánaiste Simon Harris has said.

Trump

2. US President Donald Trump will meet President Catherine Connolly at Áras an Uachtaráin next week.

El Niño

3. El Niño – a pattern of changing ocean temperatures and wind patterns in the tropical Pacific that happens every few years – is expected to fuel extreme weather into early next year, according to a new report by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

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Lindsay Clancy

4. A US judge has sent jurors back for a final push toward a verdict in Lindsay Clancy’s triple murder trial after they deadlocked for a second time, raising the prospect of a mistrial.

Scrapyard fire

5. Firefighters have been battling a huge blaze at a scrapyard in Belfast since Wednesday afternoon.

Mass shooting

6. Two people have died and several more were injured, including three police officers, when a gunman opened fire in the US city of Minneapolis on Wednesday, police said.

Daphne Caruana Galizia

7. A Maltese court has acquitted tycoon Yorgen Fenech of orchestrating the car-bomb killing of investigative reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia, sparking outrage from her family and media freedom advocates.

Skunks captured

8. Seven skunks were captured and destroyed after being found roaming beside a protected raised bog in Co Kildare, The Journal can reveal.

Iceland

9. An Irish woman is among three young people who were killed in a single-vehicle collision close to the Icelandic capital of Reykjavík.