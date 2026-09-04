Phoenix Park and Dublin Zoo to close for two days next week to facilitate Trump visit to Dublin

ALL GATES AND roads of the Phoenix Park will be closed from next Thursday to Saturday to facilitate the visit of US president Donald Trump.

Trump will meet with President Catherine Connolly at Áras an Uachtaráin on Saturday next.

The Phoenix Park has apologised for any inconvenience this closure may cause and added that it appreciates the cooperation of the public.

All gates and roads will close from 11pm on Thursday 10 September until 6pm on Saturday 12 September.

This means that public access to attractions such as Dublin Zoo will not be facilitated during this period.

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A notice on the Dublin Zoo website notes that it will be closed to visitors on Friday 11 and Saturday 12 September for “operational reasons”.

Dublin Zoo will reopen as normal on Sunday 13 September.

The Phoenix Park added that should operations be completed ahead of schedule, the gates will re-open earlier than scheduled.

What’s been described as a “courtesy visit” will take place at Áras an Uachtaráin on the morning of Saturday 12 September between Trump and Connolly.

Trump will spend just under 48 hours in Ireland, and it’s expected he’ll also meet with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, as well as turning the sod at the planned new US embassy building at the site of the old Jury’s hotel in Ballsbridge.

Meanwhile, the Irish Open is taking place at Trump’s golf course and resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare from 10 to 13 September, and he’s expected to travel there on Saturday afternoon before leaving early on the Monday.