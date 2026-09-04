The popular British series has been adapted in a number of countries – including Ireland (Still from an earlier series) Virgin Media
The Daily Poll

Have you ever watched Gogglebox?

Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland is making its return next week.
10.22am, 4 Sep 2026
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THE IRISH CELEBRITY edition of Gogglebox returns to our screens next Wednesday, 9 September.

The show airs the reactions and observations of friends and families as they watch television from their own homes. Gogglebox was originally created by Channel 4 in Britain and has since inspired a number of international and celebrity adaptations.

Ahead of the new series, Virgin Media has revealed its line-up of famous faces set to take part – including Ryan Tubridy, Claire Byrne, Siobhán McSweeny and Kerry Katona (all on separate sofas, just in case you were expecting any surprise crossovers).

So, today we’re asking: Have you ever watched Gogglebox?


Poll Results:

Yes – I've seen multiple versions (904)
No – not interested (604)
I've watched an international version – but not the Irish series (162)
I've only watched the Irish version (128)
No – but I might start (37)

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