THE IRISH CELEBRITY edition of Gogglebox returns to our screens next Wednesday, 9 September.

The show airs the reactions and observations of friends and families as they watch television from their own homes. Gogglebox was originally created by Channel 4 in Britain and has since inspired a number of international and celebrity adaptations.

Ahead of the new series, Virgin Media has revealed its line-up of famous faces set to take part – including Ryan Tubridy, Claire Byrne, Siobhán McSweeny and Kerry Katona (all on separate sofas, just in case you were expecting any surprise crossovers).

So, today we’re asking: Have you ever watched Gogglebox?

