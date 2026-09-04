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THE IRISH CELEBRITY edition of Gogglebox returns to our screens next Wednesday, 9 September.
The show airs the reactions and observations of friends and families as they watch television from their own homes. Gogglebox was originally created by Channel 4 in Britain and has since inspired a number of international and celebrity adaptations.
Ahead of the new series, Virgin Media has revealed its line-up of famous faces set to take part – including Ryan Tubridy, Claire Byrne, Siobhán McSweeny and Kerry Katona (all on separate sofas, just in case you were expecting any surprise crossovers).
So, today we’re asking: Have you ever watched Gogglebox?
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