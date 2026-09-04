Israeli athletes removed from triathlon in Derry after concerns raised over their participation

FOUR ISRAELI ATHLETES have been removed from a triathlon in Derry this weekend after “serious concerns” were raised by the race organisers.

The organisers said the athletes were removed because representation of the State of Israel in international sport would represent an “attempt to present normality on the international sporting stage while Palestinians continue to suffer”.

They also expressed concerns about the potential for disruption if the athletes participated, but said the decision was not a show of hostility towards anyone because of their religion or “simply because they were born in Israel”.

The Europe Triathlon Cup is taking place in Derry on Saturday.

The competition is managed by Europe Triathlon, under World Triathlon rules.

However, it is organised by the host club, which is the North West Triathlon Club for Derry.

In a statement yesterday, North West Triathlon Club (NWTC) said it “became aware of a number of Israeli athletes” in the senior elites men’s entry list when it was published on the World Triathlon website.

NWTC said it has “no involvement whatsoever in accepting or approving these international entries” and that international registration was “outside the control of NWTC”.

“Those decisions sit within the international competition process,” said NWTC.

“Our responsibility locally is to ensure that concerns affecting the safe delivery of the event are raised with the appropriate governing bodies and authorities.”

After the international list was published, NWTC said it “immediately made strong representations to Triathlon Ireland and Europe Triathlon” to “make clear in the strongest possible terms that it could not support their participation”.

“For the avoidance of any doubt,” said NWTC, “athletes representing Israel will not be participating in the City of Derry Triathlon on Saturday.”

NWTC said this is “not a position directed at anyone because of their religion or ethnicity, nor is it hostility towards an individual simply because they were born in Israel”.

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“It is a position concerning representation of the State of Israel in international sport and the attempt to present normality on the international sporting stage while Palestinians continue to suffer,” said NWTC.

It added that there would have been the “potential for serious disruption and the wider risk to an event involving hundreds of competitors from Ireland and across the world”.

NWTC said it “had a responsibility to speak clearly and urgently when the safety of athletes, spectators, volunteers and the wider public — and potentially the ability of the event itself to proceed — could be placed at risk”.

Meanwhile, NWTC said it is “pleased that the serious concerns raised were listened to and treated with the gravity they required”.

In a statement late last night, Europe Triathlon said it is “looking forward to welcoming the sport to Derry for what promises to be a fantastic weekend of racing”.

Europe Triathlon added that it “is confident that the race can proceed safely and provide a safe and enjoyable event for all athletes”.

Elsewhere, Triathlon Ireland noted that the international event entry lists are managed by Europe Triathlon and “remain provisional until formally confirmed by Europe Triathlon”.

“The final start list for Saturday’s event has now been confirmed and does not include any athletes representing Israel,” said Triathlon Ireland.

Triathlon Ireland added: “It is not possible to comment on the circumstances or decisions relating to individual athletes.”

Up to 200 elite athletes from across the world are due to compete alongside hundreds of athletes taking part in the wider programme of racing in Derry this weekend.

Local SDLP MLA Mark Durkan said he was “relieved that no Israeli athletes will compete”.

He said there had been “understandable anger at the revelation that Israel would be competing”.

However, DUP MLA Julie Middleton said the decision was an “awful reflection” on Derry.

She added: “An international sporting event that should showcase our city’s hospitality and openness has instead become associated with the exclusion of athletes because they are Israeli.”