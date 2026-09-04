New e-scooter rules in effect today, meaning riders must wear helmets and high-vis clothing

NEW RULES FOR e-scooter riders have come into effect today, meaning it is now mandatory to wear a helmet and high-visibility clothing.

Anyone not wearing a helmet or high-vis can now be issued a fixed charge penalty of €100.

A planned ban on e-scooters for under 18s has been delayed until later this year.

Advertisement

Currently, the use of e-scooters is banned for anyone under the age of 16 and devices used on public roads cannot exceed a design speed of 20 km/h.

The clampdown on e-scooter use comes after data from Children’s Health Ireland and the HSE indicated a concerning pattern of serious and life changing injuries caused by them.

More than one third of all paediatric traumatic brain injury admissions to CHI at Temple Street in 2026 were related to e-scooters.

Admissions for traumatic brain injuries from e-scooter accidents increased by 50% in the last 12 months.