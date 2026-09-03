Irish rail train at Heuston station. Alamy
BreakingIrish Rail

Man in hospital after train hits a tractor in Co Offaly

The 13.10 service from Westport to Heuston, and the 14.48 from Heuston to Westport have been delayed as a result.
5.10pm, 3 Sep 2026
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LAST UPDATE | 24 mins ago

A TRAIN HAS collided with a tractor at the Meelaghans in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Gardaí said the incident happened at around 3.50pm today.

A man has been conveyed to hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, gardaí said.

Irish Rail said on social media that services are currently suspended between the two towns, with bus transfers being organised. 

The 13.10 service from Westport to Heuston, and the 14.48 from Heuston to Westport have been delayed as a result.

Gardaí said that emergency services are currently at the scene. 

More to follow.

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