Man in hospital after train hits a tractor in Co Offaly

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LAST UPDATE | 24 mins ago
A TRAIN HAS collided with a tractor at the Meelaghans in Tullamore, Co Offaly.
Gardaí said the incident happened at around 3.50pm today.
A man has been conveyed to hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, gardaí said.
Irish Rail said on social media that services are currently suspended between the two towns, with bus transfers being organised.
The 13.10 service from Westport to Heuston, and the 14.48 from Heuston to Westport have been delayed as a result.
Bus Transfers en route ETA 30mins— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) September 3, 2026
Services are suspended between Portarlington and Tullamore.
A train has struck a tractor
Crew and Emergency services are en route
13:10 Westport to Heuston
14:48 Heuston to Westport held at Geashill
Update to follow. -AD https://t.co/L5BQqqkijW
Gardaí said that emergency services are currently at the scene.
More to follow.
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