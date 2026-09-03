EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #NOT FARE The National Transport Authority has announced that bus and train fares for adults will increase by an average of 15% from January.

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2. #HOT HOT HOT This summer was officially the hottest one Ireland has seen across 127 years of weather records, according to Met Éireann.

3. HIGH COURT Businessman Denis O’Brien has initiated fresh legal proceedings against Facebook and Instagram owner Meta in the High Court. It is still unclear what prompted him to take out this case, and the specifics are as yet unknown.

4. #GLORIA STEINEM The legendary feminist activist and journalist has died aged 92 at her home in New York City.

5. #WHAT’S THAT HUMMING NOISE The Environmental Protection Agency has launched an investigation into noise complaints over a new data centre in Clondalkin in Dublin.