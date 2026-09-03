Gardaí issue fresh appeal 27 years after murder of Raonaid Murray

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a renewed appeal ahead of the 27th anniversary of the murder of 17-year-old Raonaid Murray.

Raonaid was last seen alive at approximately 11.20pm on Friday 3 September 1999 when she made her way home from Dún Laoghaire town centre in Dublin.

She never made it home, and was found at Silchester Crescent, Glenageary at 12.33am, Saturday 4 September 1999, less than 500 yards from her home.

Extensive lines of inquiry have been and continue to be pursued by the investigation team, gardaí said.

Gardaí said they continue to work with her family in an effort to solve the case.

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A statement by gardaí issued today said: “Despite a large number of suspects having been identified during the course of this investigation, there is in reality no prime suspect.

“In over 4,500 witness statements, there is not one word of enmity towards Raonaid with no motive identified for her murder.

“Many who were Raonaid’s age at the time are now parents themselves with children, some of whom would now be close to Raonaid’s age, and we would ask them to reflect now with the benefit of maturity and hindsight on any information that may be of assistance to the investigation.

“If anyone has any information which could assist in identifying a motive for the murder of Raonaid, and/or if any individual has any doubts about the truth of an alibi already provided, we would appeal for your immediate assistance. You may be unknowingly shielding a killer.”

Gardaí said that solving Raonaid’s murder is “of the utmost priority” for An Garda Síochána.

They said that any information received will be treated with absolute confidentiality.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to anyone with information to contact the Incident Room at Dún Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000 or 01 666 5012, or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.