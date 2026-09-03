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Not Lovin' It

The McDonald's Monopoly promotion will not be returning to Irish restaurants this year

The Monopoly promotion was an annual competition running each autumn, where customers could collect monopoly stickers from menu items to win prizes.
6.59pm, 3 Sep 2026
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IT’S TIME TO say goodbye to the annual Monopoly competition run by the fast food giant.

McDonald’s Monopoly promotion started in 2005 and ran for six weeks each autumn.

Customers could collect property stickers from food packaging and win prizes ranging from free food to holidays, cars, and huge cash rewards up to €20,000.

But the fast-food giant has confirmed that the promotion will no longer be running, bringing an end to over two decades of fun.

The move affects restaurants in Ireland and the UK.

A McDonald’s spokesperson: “We know how much our customers love our promotions, from the brand-new launch of CARDS in March, to our first-ever XBOX partnership as part of the Side Missions launch.

“We’re always looking for new ways to surprise and delight our customers, and while Monopoly won’t feature in 2026, we’ll continue listening closely to what they enjoy most as we shape future promotions.”

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