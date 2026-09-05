GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

EV problems

1. This year has seen a boom in the sale of electric vehicles – but EV owners are facing a challenge when it comes to charging their battery.

In our main story today, Eoghan Dalton reports that complaints are growing over whether new housing estates are being built with the correct number of charging stations, or even with the ability to charge at all.

Tragedy

2. Ballyhaunis GAA has paid an emotional tribute to Eoin Doyle, the young boy killed after a train and a car collided at a level crossing in Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, on Thursday night.

The club also offered its condolences to his family, including his parents, step-brother and twin sister.

Savings scheme

3. Aside from cryptocurrencies, there are no plans to limit what funds may feature in the government’s flagship savings scheme.

This includes investment in funds linked to weapons companies or fossil fuels, according to the Department of Finance.

Budget 2027

4. With almost exactly a month to go until Budget 2027, plenty of kites have already been flown by government ministers – from reduced childcare fees, a possible excise cut on alcohol and disagreement over what to do with the carbon tax.

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Here’s everything we know about it so far.

BTV-3

5. A case of the bluetongue virus has been detected in a herd in Co Wexford.

The Department of Agriculture said an unvaccinated 16-month-old heifer tested positive for bluetongue virus serotype 3 on post-mortem examination.

RTÉ

6. Alan Kelly, chair of the Oireachtas Media Committee, still has concerns about how RTÉ is handling its affairs.

Speaking to The Journal in Galway, where the Labour Party think-in took place this week, Kelly said he believes the issue of funding and redundancies will be a “big issue” in the months ahead.

Limerick

7. A State commemoration will be held at St Bartholomew’s Church in Dromcollogher this afternoon for the 48 victims who died after a fire broke out in a temporary cinema hall in the Co Limerick village some 100 years ago today.

Of the 48, 16 were children. The two youngest, James Kenny and Thomas Noonan, were seven years old. The oldest victim was 68-year-old Mary Turner.

War in Ukraine

8. US president Donald Trump is sending envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow and Kyiv this weekend with a new plan to end the war that has been ongoing for more than four years.

The pair are reportedly set to meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow today, followed by a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Sunday.

The final fight

9. Katie Taylor will call time on an illustrious boxing career tonight with a homecoming bout against Flora Pili in a sold-out Croke Park.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight, like how to get there (if you’re lucky enough to have a ticket), how to watch from home, and who’s going to be on the undercard.