Spotlight still on Coveney and Varadkar as busy political week kicks off with FG think-in

THERE’S A BUSY week in politics ahead, with the annual FIne Gael parliamentary party meeting taking place today and tomorrow.

The think-in is being held in the Trim Castle Hotel in Co Meath.

With a theme of ‘Responding to New Challenges to Shape Our Future’, the meeting will feature policy sessions and workshops, as well as discussion on party organisation.

The meeting comes following weeks of controversy for a number of Fine Gael TDs.

Sinn Féin is set to table a motion of no-confidence in Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney in the Dáil this week as the controversy surrounding the planned appointment of former minister Katherine Zappone as a special envoy to the United Nations rumbles on.

The motion states that the proposed appointment of Zappone amounted to cronyism and fell below the standard of government expected by the public.

Coveney came under fire two weeks ago when he said he deleted a number of text messages exchanged with Zappone and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

“I’ve been hacked and I’m Minister Foreign Affairs and Defence, so I think it is prudent that I clear my phone quite regularly,” Coveney said.

Texts later released by Varadkar show that he texted Coveney in July to ask if he “knew anything” about Zappone taking on the envoy role.

The Foreign Affairs Minister last week apologised to an Oireachtas committee over what he described as the “political fiasco” around Zappone’s appointment.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs has maintained that his former government colleague Zappone did not lobby him for the UN role.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has also found himself in the midst of heavy criticism in recent weeks after he attended a music festival in London.

After almost 18 months of uncertainty, the Government two weeks ago announced plans for the entertainment industry to reopen here.

However, festivals such as Electric Picnic were cancelled. EP was initially due to take place in Stradbally earlier this month weekend but the date was pushed back to later this month before it was cancelled altogether.

The Green Party and Labour Party think-in events are also taking place today and tomorrow.