Dublin: 16°C Friday 10 September 2021
Sinn Féin will table no-confidence motion in Simon Coveney next week

Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy said the Taoiseach has failed to hold Coveney to account over the Zappone saga.

By Céimin Burke Friday 10 Sep 2021, 8:11 AM
1 hour ago 7,166 Views 48 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SINN FÉIN WILL table a motion of no-confidence in Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney in the Dáil next week.

The motion comes as the controversy surrounding the planned appointment of Katherine Zappone as a special envoy to the United Nations rumbles on.

Sinn Féin’s agriculture spokesperson Matt Carthy said the party has been prompted to table the motion because Taoiseach Micheál Martin has “failed to do his job and hold a minister, who has been engaged in a blatant act of cronyism, to account”.

“We have no option but to table this motion and to hold a government minister to account,” Carthy said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

Addressing the fact that the government parties have the numbers to win the Dáil vote, Carthy said that many TDs have indicated that they are deeply dissatisfied with the actions of Coveney and the Taoiseach for failing to take action.

Let’s see where the numbers fall next week, but I would be hopeful that the Dáil will restore confidence in public office by holding the Minister responsible.

Speaking to Morning Ireland, the Taoiseach described the motion as “old-style naked opposition politics”. 

In a robust defence of his government colleague, Martin said he expects Fianna Fáil party members to stand by the Foreign Affairs Minister. 

He reiterated his own support for Simon Coveney and said he does not believe the UN Special Envoy role appointment is grounds for the removal of a minister. 

The Taoiseach said “lessons do need to be learned” from the incident.

Coveney apologised to an Oireachtas committee over what he described as the “political fiasco” around Zappone’s appointment.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs has maintained that his former government colleague Zappone did not lobby him for the UN role.

He added that he had to address the committee twice in as many weeks due to the “sloppiness” of some of his answers on the first occasion.

Additional reporting by Orla Dwyer

