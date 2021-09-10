RTÉ to air rest of Rotunda TV series as planned despite criticism of first episode

RTÉ HAS CONFIRMED that it will air the rest of The Rotunda TV series as planned, despite the programme facing criticism for being filmed in the maternity hospital while Covid-19 restrictions were in place.

After the first episode of the documentary series aired on RTÉ Two on Wednesday night, new and expectant parents expressed anger that the hospital allowed a television crew to film in the facility, while partners of pregnant women had their access restricted due to public health advice.

The show, which is in its third season, follows the pregnancy journeys of women and couples who attend the hospital.

The latest season of the series was filmed from November 2020 to September 2021. Filming began before Ireland had commenced its Covid-19 vaccination programme.

A spokesperson for RTÉ said today that the broadcaster will air the next episode in the series as planned on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said RTÉ has not yet received any formal complaints about the show. However, it has received six emails offering negative feedback.

Following the first episode maternity care campaigners said the show failed to adequately portray how Covid restrictions impacted on people who gave birth in a hospital and their partners during the pandemic.

During a discussion on RTÉ’s Liveline yesterday Linda Kelly, who is part of the #BetterMaternityCare campaign, told host Joe Duffy she was “shocked” that the restrictions were not addressed in the show.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“If they had actually documented what it was like to be pregnant and give birth during Covid then maybe you could understand it but they didn’t do that at all,” she said.

RTÉ and the Rotunda both defended the decision to proceed with filming in the hospital during the pandemic.

RTÉ said it reduced footfall in the hospital to “the bare minimum” with a lot of filming taking place off-site.

The Rotunda said strict infection prevention and control protocols were adhered to at all times.