Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRISH

Minister Jack Chambers with Dublin airport customs officer Brenda Curtis and Lusai the dog on National Services Day. Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A Chinese national was rescued by soldiers during an ongoing operation at the Trishuli-3A hydropower project in Nepals Rasuwa district. Nepal Army via AP Nepal Army via AP

#RUSSIA-UKRAINE Vladimir Putin has ordered a three-day halt in Russian strikes on Kyiv for a visit to the Ukrainian capital by Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

#CLAD IN BLACK Hundreds of anti-immigrant protesters clad in black blocked roads in Dover, Kent, earlier today, chanting “stop the boats”.

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#RESCUE People in Nepal have pulled a Chinese national from a hydropower tunnel and a local woman from her partially submerged home today, 10 days after the flood that devastated parts of Nepal and Tibet.

#CYPRUS Rescuers have recovered another body from the ferry sinking off Cyprus last Sunday, raising the death toll to 13.

PARTING SHOT

Our reporter Kate Henshaw headed down to Croke Park ahead of Katie Taylor’s fight this evening.

One of the people she spoke to was Éanna Greene, whose niece Clodagh fought Flora Pilli, Taylor’s opponent tonight, in France in 2015.

Greene said that he has known Taylor since she was small, and described her as a “heroine”, saying “she’s come from small beginnings”.

She has “pushed out the boundaries” and “made boxing for ladies”, he said.

Stay tuned for all The Journal’s reporting on the historic fight tonight.