O'Connell Street Lower, Dublin City centre. Google Maps
Dublin City

Man (40s) arrested following assault on O'Connell Street that put man in hospital

The incident took place at around 4.30pm on O’Connell Street Lower, Dublin 1.
7.05pm, 5 Sep 2026
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A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested following an alleged assault in Dublin city centre today.

Another man is in hospital following the attack, with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening at this time.

The incident took place at around 4.30pm on O’Connell Street Lower, Dublin 1.

The man who was arrested is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in a garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said. 

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