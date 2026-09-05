Man (40s) arrested following assault on O'Connell Street that put man in hospital

Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested following an alleged assault in Dublin city centre today.
Another man is in hospital following the attack, with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening at this time.
The incident took place at around 4.30pm on O’Connell Street Lower, Dublin 1.
The man who was arrested is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in a garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.
Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say