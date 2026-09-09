Two teenagers injured in car crash in Co Waterford

A YOUNG MAN and woman, both aged in their late teens, were injured in a single-car crash in Co Waterford on Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 11.55pm at Reisk in Dunhill, Tramore.

The man and woman were both passengers in the car. The man has been transferred to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

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The woman is being treated for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening at University Hospital Waterford.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the incident. The road is currently closed for technical examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has camera footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on (051) 391 620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.