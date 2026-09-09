Investigation of murder-accused Jonathan Creswell for alleged indecent exposure 'failed victim'

THE POLICE OMBUDSMAN for Northern Ireland has found that an investigation into an allegation of indecent exposure by Jonathan Creswell in 2016 “was inadequate and failed the victim”.

Creswell (36) took his own life in 2024 on the second day of his trial for the rape and murder of 21-year-old showjumper Katie Simpson in Co Armagh.

Ms Simpson died in Altnagelvin Area Hospital almost a week after an incident in Gortnessy Meadows, Lettershandoney in 2020.

Police originally thought she had taken her own life.

It was not until the following year that Creswell, the partner of Ms Simpson’s sister, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Before his death, it was contended by the prosecution that Creswell had attacked Simpson, in an act of “jealous rage” and then staged a scene to make it appear she had attempted to take her own life.

Years earlier, a complaint of indecent exposure was made to the PSNI against Creswell.

A woman told police that he had exposed himself to her at a horse yard in Co Antrim in October 2015.

Katie Simpson PA PA

The Police Ombudsman identified a number of shortcomings in the PSNI investigation, including that the officer initially assigned to the case recorded only one witness statement during the four months she was in charge.

Threatening voice message

No statements were obtained from three other witnesses, including a potential eyewitness.

A second officer subsequently allocated the case did not obtain any further statements, and neither officer listened to a recording of an allegedly threatening voice message sent by Creswell.

The ombudsman also found that the file submitted to the Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland (PPS) by the second investigating officer was inaccurate.

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It stated that Creswell was known to police only for motoring offences, whereas he had previously been jailed for violent offending against a woman. It also incorrectly stated that there was no outstanding evidence and no other witnesses in the case.

The PPS subsequently directed that there was insufficient evidence to prosecute but advised that if Creswell was interviewed about the allegation in future, the file could be resubmitted for further consideration.

“The officer failed to provide the PPS with important information concerning Creswell’s prior convictions for violent offending,” said Nikki Davis, the ombudman’s director of investigations.

“Indecent exposure is a non-contact sexual offence and a form of sexual violence, so the prior conviction was entirely relevant and should have been disclosed to the PPS.”

The Northern Ireland Police Ombudsman also found that the officers had made inadequate enquiries to locate and interview Creswell.

Failure to contact gardaí

Neither made any enquiries in relation to vehicles linked to him or a mobile phone number believed to be his.

It also found that the officers did not contact An Garda Síochána to check if they could help locate Creswell after learning that he might be living in Donegal.

They also failed to provide adequate updates to the complainant about progress on the case.

The ombudsman recommended that the two officers should be disciplined for failing to properly investigate the case and not providing adequate updates to the complainant.

After considering the file, the PSNI determined that the issues identified would be better addressed by taking measures intended to improve the officers’ conduct.

In a statement, the PSNI said “the actions of the officers involved, did not meet the expectations of the PSNI or the victim”.

“We are committed to providing a victim-centred approach, and to learn from cases where our investigative processes have fallen short,” it said.

Earlier this year, an independent review found that “institutional misogyny” contributed to “clear warnings signs” being missed in the initial PSNI investigation following the death of Katie Simpson.

It also found that 37 people, both female and male, have come forward to say they were abused by Creswell.