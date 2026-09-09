A new Oasis documentary is out this week – will you watch it?

DON’T LOOK BACK in Anger, the new concert and documentary following the Oasis comeback tour, is out now in cinemas.

The film follows Liam and Noel Gallagher in the lead-up to their highly anticipated reunion tour and features the first joint interview with the pair since the band’s 2009 split.

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The project was written by Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight and directed by Will Lovelace – who described his discussion with the Gallaghers as “emotional and candid”.

While the documentary is due to be released on Disney+ later this year, the streaming platform has not confirmed when it will be available.

It comes as rumours of further Oasis tour dates continue to circulate, with a series of cryptic social media posts fuelling excitement among fans.

So, we’re asking: will you watch Don’t Look Back in Anger?

