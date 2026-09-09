GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

Airport disruption

1. Dublin Airport said its flight schedule has returned to normal this morning after technical issues in Britain led to the cancellation of around 90 flights between Ireland and the UK yesterday evening.

M9 collision

2. Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien has said the Road Safety Authority (RSA) should have been more vocal about road safety after the M9 collision.

Middle East

3. Iran launched fresh attacks against US targets in the Middle East on Wednesday in retaliation for American strikes that destroyed five Iranian oil tankers, dragging the foes deeper into war and causing oil prices to shoot up.

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Legal aid dispute

4. The Law Society has asked the minister for justice to consider appointing an independent mediator to resolve the criminal legal aid dispute.

Flood preparation

5. Government ministers will this morning be updated on work being done to better share information between Met Éireann, local authorities and the Office of Public Works (OPW) to better respond to flooding events.

Royal funeral

6. President Catherine Connolly will represent Ireland at the state funeral of King Harald V of Norway in Oslo today.

Food security

7. Ireland’s reliance on importing fruits and vegetables means we are vulnerable to climate change causing crops abroad to fail, the State’s climate watchdog has warned.

Drone sighting

8. The pilot of a civilian airplane reported seeing a large drone off the Irish coast yesterday evening as the plane was on approach to Dublin Airport.

Traitors

9. With the knowledge that the remaining traitor recruited a new accomplice, paranoia was rife in the castle in the latest episode.

Who would the traitor choose? Who could faithfuls trust now?