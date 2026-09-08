'Game f**king on': Paranoia sparks new suspicions, divisions and tears on The Traitors

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season two, episode six of The Traitors Ireland.

Presenter Siobhán McSweeney on the set of this episode's challenge RTÉ RTÉ

WITH THE KNOWLEDGE that the remaining traitor recruited a new accomplice, paranoia was rife in the castle in the latest episode.

Who would the traitor choose? Who could faithfuls trust now?

Previously, Aoife was driven to tears trying to defend her faithfulness. But in Monday night’s episode traitor Carla brought her over to the dark side.

“I think you’re clever enough to be able to spin this,” Carla told her. But Aoife had her doubts, and rightfully so.

Aoife RTÉ RTÉ

Meanwhile, Carla had mastered the art of going under the radar.

She said she was “loving the bananas” at breakfast, which she believes “are supposed to relax you”. We haven’t checked the science, but she looked fairly chilled out, chatting and laughing with her loyal friends.

Even Janet, one eagle-eyed player, said outright that she wasn’t suspicious of Carla.

After yesterday’s challenge, there were four people left on death row – faithfuls DJ, Sam, Donal and Denis – and the traitors had to choose who to kill.

“He’s clocking on little things,” said Aoife.

“And he’s everywhere,” said Carla. “He’s going to go through us all … This is literally the only time we have to murder him, so just do it.”

Denis’s husband and fellow faithful Diego said he was devastated to lose him.

‘Sussing you out like hell’

Diego said they all “strongly” believed Aoife was the original traitor. They thought the other traitor was new.

Now everyone was a suspect, even one’s close friends. As DJ put it, “they’re still sussing you out like hell”.

Aoife almost blew her cover at her first breakfast as a traitor.

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While discussing theories with faithfuls, she said: “Fionula was on DJ, and then all of a sudden she was on Sam, and DJ was on me … that’s weird because we – they murdered Saoirse.”

Who murdered them, Aoife?

David and Kayleigh clocked the slip up immediately.

Players at breakfast RTÉ RTÉ

But Aoife wasn’t the only one rousing suspicion.

Sam noted that David seemed unable to make eye contact with him “for some strange reason”. “It’s something to look out for,” he said.

David was also accused of looking tired and unlike himself.

Meanwhile, Gráinne raised suspicions about Diego, because he looked “knackered”. There’s a theme here.

Apparently, a good night’s sleep is the most important weapon in a player’s arsenal.

Superlatives

For today’s challenge, players made their way through the forest finding scarecrows with name tags of players.

For each question given, such as “who is most controlling”, they chose the name they believed other players gave when asked the same question by producers earlier.

They then carried that scarecrow to a chest which contained the next question, and so on.

Pauric O was deemed the “most controlling” player by every team, which he took as a compliment. However, the correct answer was Ian, so back they went to fetch the other scarecrow.

Pete was deemed the most popular player, but Janet’s team wrongly chose her, slowing them down and no doubt bruising her ego.

Scarecrows holding prize money and a shield RTÉ RTÉ

The red team, comprising Donal, Kayleigh, DJ, and Pete, were first to finish. They were rewarded with five minutes in a field of scarecrows that held bags of prize money and a shield to protect one player from being murdered tonight.

Kayleigh was on fire, holding no punches from the poor scarecrows. Her hard work paid off, and the team collected €2,900 of a possible €3,000.

Pete lucked out and found the scarecrow with the shield.

However, the team chose not to tell the others who got it. Their theory was that the traitors wouldn’t want to waste a kill on someone protected by a shield. This way, they all stayed protected. A great strategy – if it worked.

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The plan was quickly foiled when Pauric O pretended to know who got the shield, prompting Kayleigh to pull it out of her pocket to show him and several others.

‘I didn’t really feel much empathy’

In a bombshell announcement before the roundtable, presenter Siobhán McSweeney said Gráinne had left the castle and the game entirely due to an injury incurred during the challenge. It means players will never know if she was a traitor or a faithful.

As talks commenced, Pauric O went straight for Aoife, saying when she voted for Pauric K (traitor) on Monday night, he looked like “he was after seeing a traitor go against him”.

Aoife’s past associations came back to haunt her more than once.

Kayleigh and Ian brought up Aoife’s time spent in the car with banished traitors Fionula and Páuric K, after which they all had different accounts of their conversation.

Feeling the heat, Aoife turned attention to Carla who looked impressively unfazed. The faithfuls didn’t interrogate Carla any further.

David then came under the microscope for being the first to ask which member of the red team picked up the shield earlier. They said it was what a traitor would want to know ahead of their next murder.

Players at the roundtable RTÉ RTÉ

Donal said it “irked” him that Aoife and Páuric K had continued to bring his name up at the roundtable and “not back it up with anything”, as she never voted to banish him.

As players ganged up on her, Aoife became emotional.

Donal said afterwards: “To be honest it’s the first time someone has cried in front of me, and I didn’t really feel much empathy.”

Kayleigh was the first to vote for Aoife, saying, “I just don’t think you’ve been the same person”.

“I really do think I’m doing you a favour by cutting you loose,” she added.

Everyone voted for Aoife, even her fellow traitor Carla. The kind words that accompanied their votes were hardly any consolation.

In her final act, Aoife voted for Carla’s banishment. Ian said this came “out of the blue”, and Sam said it made him consider whether they had it all wrong. However, Carla was safe for another day.

Before revealing which side she was on, Aoife implied she had only recently become a traitor. But players seemed too preoccupied with their hat trick to read between the lines.

Will the faithfuls pick up on the traitor-on-traitor attack? We’ll find out tomorrow.