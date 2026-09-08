Body of woman recovered from water off north Donegal coast after falling in

THE BODY OF a woman has been recovered from the sea off Fanad.

It follows a major search and rescue operation involving numerous emergency services which began just after 5pm.

It is understood the woman was out walking near the Great Pollet Sea Arch with a relative when she fell into the water.

The relative contacted the emergency services and an immediate search and rescue mission was launched, coordinated by the Marine Rescue Sub-Centre at Malin.

The search team included Mulroy Coastguard, Lough Swilly RNLI lifeboat and the Rescue 118 helicopter.

Conditions during the search were understood to be very difficult.

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Shortly after 8pm, the body of a woman was recovered by Irish Coast Guard personnel.

The body of the woman, who was understood to be visiting the area on holiday, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem is expected to take place.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport confirmed a body had been recovered from the sea.

They said: “Marine Rescue Sub-Centre at Malin coordinated a search and rescue operation off the Fanad peninsula, Co Donegal this evening.

“The operation commenced at approx. 17:00hrs.

“The search concluded around 20:00hrs following the recovery of a body by Irish Coast Guard personnel.

“The Coast Guard extends their sympathy to the family at this time of sadness.”