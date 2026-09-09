Former Ryanair pilot charged over drugs seizure claims they were ‘agricultural goods’

A FORMER RYANAIR pilot facing charges in connection with a garda seizure of an alleged estimated €10 million worth of drugs contends the seizure comprised agricultural goods only.

At Ennis District Court on Wednesday, Judge Adrian Harris further adjourned the prosecution against Brendan O’Mara (63) pending a ruling in Mr O’Mara’s High Court challenge against his prosecution.

In the case, Mr O’Mara of An Tulach, Summerhill, Meelick, Co Clare is charged with on 7 May 2025 at the same address having in his possession, cannabis for the purpose of selling or otherwise supplying the drug to another.

The alleged offence stated that at the time the drug in Mr O’Mara’s possession had a market value of €13,000 or more, contrary to Section 15(a) of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977.

At a court hearing last November, Detective Garda Adrian Cahill of Henry Street Garda Station in Limerick said that Mr O’Mara replied “absolutely no guilty” after charge and caution to the charge.

Solicitor for Mr O’Mara, Ted McCarthy told Judge Harris today at Ennis District Court that there is a matter before the High Court concerning the prosecution.

He said: “The substance involved is commonly known as hemp with a low THC and the issue is that on the mainland of Europe this would be regarded as agricultural goods and this is the issue that is being thrashed out in the High Court.”

Mr McCarthy said that “there are two cases in the European Court of Justice which will have a bearing on the High Court considerations and we are awaiting for a result on those as well”.

Advertisement

Mr McCarthy said that he was seeking a lengthy adjournment to see if the case “moves on – or moves on at all”.

Mr McCarthy asked that Mr O’Mara’s court attendance at the next adjourned date on December 9th be excused.

Mr O’Mara was present in court today for the brief hearing.

Previously, at a procedural hearing into the case in January at Ennis District Court, State Solicitor for Clare, Aisling Casey said that Mr O’Mara’s High Court challenge is seeking a declaratory order that the inclusion of hemp with a THC content of 0.3pc or less in Schedule One of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977 is invalid and unlawful having regard to the provisions of EU law.

Ms Casey stated that Mr O’Mara is also seeking a declaratory order that hemp is an agricultural good within the legislation.

Ms Casey added that Mr O’Mara is also seeking a declaratory order that legislation in relation to the Misuse of Drugs Act is at odds with EU legislation.

Mr O’Mara was first charged at a special sitting of Ennis District Court on 10 May 2025 and remained almost three months in custody on remand before securing bail at the Court of Appeal at the end of July 2025.

The Court of Appeal ruling overturned a High Court bail refusal and bail was granted with conditions that Mr O’Mara provide an independent surety of €150,000, as well as his own bond of €70,000, €35,000 of which is to be lodged.

As part of his bail conditions, Mr O’Mara has also undertaken not to leave the jurisdiction; surrender his passport and all pilot’s licences; that he must give an undertaking not to attend at any airfield and that he must reside at his family home in Co. Clare.

Judge Harris adjourned the case to 9 December and excused Mr O’Mara’s attendance on that date.