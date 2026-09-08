Piping planted in the ground of an estate in Balbriggan to charge an EV. The Journal
Power Struggle

Housing minister seeks review of rules around EV chargers in new housing estates

It follows disputes in several newly built housing estates.
8.54pm, 8 Sep 2026
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HOUSING MINISTER JAMES Browne is seeking a review of the regulations around the installation of EV chargers in housing estates, following disputes in several newly built communities.

As part of the government’s ambition to switch 30% of the country’s private cars to electric by 2030, legislation introduced in 2022 requires new housing developments to include a certain number of charging points.

But disputes have emerged over EV chargers in multiple estates across Dublin over recent months.

There is a planning probe underway in Balbriggan, north Co Dublin over whether developer Glenveagh built a phase of an estate in Folkstown Park without the required number of chargers.

In other estates, chargers are installed, but residents have complained of waiting over a year for them to be powered on.

Now, the housing minister has told The Journal that he will be examining if there is an “interpretation” issue in the regulations underpinning the installation of EV chargers.

“What I’m examining at the moment is the interpretation of the language that’s used in the planning rules that are around the word ‘sufficiency’, because these homes are being built with a 60 to 100-year lifespan and even longer,” the Wexford TD said at the Fianna Fáil think-in in Tullamore.

“Is it an interpretation of the planning rules? Is it an interpretation by ourselves in the department, by the local authority, by the planners, An Coimisiún Pleanála, or the builders?” Browne said.

He added that EV charging points and infrastructure are important parts of new housing estates.

“We know we’re all moving to electric vehicles. It’s just a question of what that pace is,” Browne said.

“I want to see where there’s car parking spaces, we have those charging points, and I’m examining where the issue is.”

Among the concerns raised by residents has been whether infrastructure, in the form of ducting planted into the ground, is not being included at enough parking spaces in some new estates despite being required by planners. These are alternative methods for charging to more common EV charging points.

The Irish Environmental Network had said over the weekend that it was “deeply frustrating” to see the problems arise over EV chargers, given many people are now making the switch away from fossil fuels but are finding they can’t charge their car outside their home.

With reporting by Christina Finn in Tullamore

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