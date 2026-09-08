Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Bergus Syatubotu, Musa Zulu, John Mputu and Belinda Kaputula stage Irish premiere of AFRONAUTS, the true story of Zambias forgotten space programme. Pictured ahead of show taking place at Civic Theatre Tallaght as part of Dublin Fringe Festival. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Portrait of Madame Pichon and Portrait of Madame Colonna Romano were among the paintings stolen, according to French newspaper Nice-Matin. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#WEST BANK: France and Canada will join the UK in announcing bans on products from illegal Israeli settlements in occupied Palestine.

#US: Lindsay Clancy’s lawyer asked that she be pardoned by US President Donald Trump.

#HARRY AND MEGHAN: The UK’S King Charles said his son Harry and the prince’s wife Meghan are not to be considered “working members of the royal family” after they moved back to Britain from the US.

#TRADE WAR: Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on billions of dollars in US products took effect on Tuesday, as a trade war between the North American neighbours heats up.

#ART HEIST: Two thieves broke into a museum dedicated to French impressionist painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir in southern France and stolen four artworks.

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#THE VOICE: Tom Jones hit out at ITV for ‘firing’ him from his judging role on The Voice UK, claiming he was told the cost of insurance was too high.

PARTING SHOT

Charlie Byrne's bookshop in Galway. alamy alamy

Attention all readers and bookworms, the hunt is on to find Ireland’s most loved bookshop.

The An Post Bookshop of the Year award celebrates the role of independent bookshops and local branches of bookshop chains in promoting literature within communities.

Bookshop customers across Ireland have until midday tomorrow to nominate their favourite bookshop, which can be done or An Post website or by scanning the QR code displayed on posters in participating bookshops.

Public online voting will determine the 12 long listed Irish bookshops.

These shops will then be invited to enter a written submission and will also receive visits from mystery shoppers.

In October, the judges will narrow the field down to a shortlist of six finalists.

Voting details can be found here