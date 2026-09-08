Lindsay Clancy's lawyer asks Donald Trump to consider pardoning her

LINDSAY CLANCY’S LAWYER has asked that she be pardoned by US President Donald Trump.

Clancy was on trial for the murder of her three children in the basement of her Massachusetts home in January 2023.

She did not deny strangling five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson and eight-month-old Callan, but claimed she was suffering from postpartum psychosis – excusing her from criminal responsibility.

A lengthy trial that captured the world’s attention ended last week with the judge declaring a mistrial on day seven of deliberations due to the jurors deadlocked 11-1.

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In Massachusetts, a jury decision must be unanimous.

Clancy’s lawyer Kevin Reddington had requested the holdout juror be dismissed from the panel, but the judge refused.

Later, as the judge declared a mistrial, Reddington secured an hour to file an appeal with a higher court. This was ultimately unsuccessful and the jury was discharged. The prosecutors can now seek to establish a new trial.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington reacts to the judge's decision to declare a mistrial in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial. Greg Derr / The Patriot Ledger via AP, Poo Greg Derr / The Patriot Ledger via AP, Poo / The Patriot Ledger via AP, Poo

Donald Trump was one of many people who weighed in on the case following the trial. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, he described the case as a “horrible tragedy”.

“I assume there’s going to be another trial,” he said. “It’s a terrible situation. She [Clancy] did a horrible, horrible thing – can’t be worse – but you’ll find out what the price to pay is. There’ll be a price.

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“It’s gonna be mental institution, or jail or something. But I guess they gotta go through another trial or something. It’s too bad.”

Today, Reddington appeared on Good Morning America to discuss the case. He spoke highly of Clancy, describing her as “hardworking” and “intelligent”.

He was critical of her medical practitioners and outlined the steps Clancy had taken to seek help for her mental health in the run-up to the killings.

Asked what comes next for Clancy, Reddington said: “I’d like to say that perhaps Donald Trump, who felt compelled to speak out about this case, may very well – Mr President I hope you would consider this young lady, the type of person that she is, what she’s been through, and consider a pardon.”