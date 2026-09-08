EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #TRUMP VISIT Dublin City Council has been accused of censorship for rejecting designs for protest posters ahead of the visit of Us president Donald Trump this weekend.

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2. #PALESTINE France and Canada are joining the UK in announcing bans on products from illegal Israeli settlements in occupied Palestine, following Ireland and other European countries that have introduced similar measures.

3. #WRONG-WAY DRIVING A teenage friend of youths who died in the fatal M9 crash has pleaded guilty to driving on the wrong side of the M50 in Dublin, with the court hearing that he has changed his ways following the deaths of his friends.

4. #NOT HAPPY The Taoiseach took a pot shot at the ESRI’s research methods after a survey found an increase in the level of child poverty.

5. #LINDSEY CLANCY TRIAL Lindsay Clancy’s lawyer has asked that she be pardoned by Donald Trump, following a lengthy trial that captured the world’s attention ended last week with the judge declaring a mistrial.