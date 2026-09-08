Tom Jones says ITV 'fired an 86-year-old' as he's axed from The Voice

TOM JONES HAS hit out at ITV for ‘firing’ him from his judging role on The Voice UK, claiming he was told the cost of insurance was too high.

The 86-year-old said he didn’t want to leave after appearing on nine consecutive series of the show, as well as a number of earlier series.

Jones was most recently a judge/coach alongside Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland, McFly stars Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones, and rapper Will.i.am.

The show airs on Virgin Media in Ireland.

In a statement posted on his social media today, the Welsh singer said: “The only thing I know right now is that there’s never a good time to fire an 86-year-old who’s still pretty good at his job.”

Jones began his career as a hitmaker in the 60s, with song such as Whats’ New Pussycat? and Delilah. He has won a Grammy, a Golden Globe, and an Ivor Novello award, and has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

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In August of this year, Jones played a show at Palmerston House in Co Kildare. He is gearing up for the North American leg of his tour this Autumn.

He said in today’s statement that he loves The Voice and its audience.

He claimed ITV offered to have him back for the next series, but in a “much-reduced role” with little involvement.

“I’m not thrilled about that,” he said. It’s unclear whether he’ll take up the offer.

Jones was also a coach on the first four series, winning the first in 2012 with his act Leanne Mitchell.

He had taken issue with not being chosen as a coach for the fifth series. He returned to the show in the series after.

ITV has been approached for comment.