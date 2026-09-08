Liam and Noel Gallagher unite for UK premiere of Oasis tour documentary

LIAM AND NOEL Gallagher have been described as “emotional” and “incredibly candid” while discussing their reunion in the new documentary Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger.

The project, written by Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight, is part concert film and part documentary, and follows the band on their reunion tour that began in Cardiff in July last year.

It also features the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in more than 20 years following their 2009 split, which director Will Lovelace said was “surprising” while speaking at the premiere for the upcoming film.

“We did an interview with them towards the end of the film, and they were incredibly candid and that surprised us,” Lovelace said.

“I think how emotional they were, how candid they were in that interview… But they’re who you hope they’d be as well. They’re still Liam and Noel.”

Liam Gallagher attends the Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger UK premiere at Cineworld in Leicester Square. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Film director Lovelace also reflected on the relationship between the previously estranged brothers, and said: “They’d been apart for a long time.

“That rehearsal section that started off last year was really important to capture – it was the first time they’d been in a room together.

“By the end of that, we still didn’t really know exactly how that relationship was going to play out over the next few months.”

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Co-director Dylan Southern told Press Association that the pair “weren’t quite sure” where Liam and Noel stood with each other by the end of rehearsals.

“But as soon as they started playing (on tour), the crowd played such an integral part in their reconciliation.

“It’d be hard to stand on stage receiving that much love and having that much of an amazing experience and not having that bring you closer together.”

Lovelace added: “When you saw them go on stage in Cardiff, I think that was the moment where you realised the crowd and their feelings were going to play a big part.”

Noel Gallagher speaking to fans at the UK premiere of Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Southern and Lovelace were joined at the Leicester Square premiere on Monday by award-winning writer and filmmaker Knight.

Liam and Noel also attended and strutted onto the black carpet in front of many screaming fans, who they amped up by raising their arms and gesturing enthusiastically while posing for photos together.

They were joined by three of Liam’s four children Molly, Lennon and Gene, who smiled as they posed for photos with their cousins – Noel’s children Sonny, Donovan and Anais.

The event comes amid several cryptic posts to social media by Oasis, which fans have claimed are hints at tour locations such as Celtic Park in Glasgow and Knebworth in Hertfordshire.

Rumours of a follow-up to the band’s 2025 reunion tour have been rife in recent weeks, but no dates or venues have been formally announced.

Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger will be released in cinemas on 9 September and will also stream on Disney+.