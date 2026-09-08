Green Line Luas and Dublin Bus services disrupted in city centre due to fire near Grafton Street

LUAS SERVICES ARE not operating between the Dominick St and Stephen’s Green stops in Dublin city centre due to a “non-Luas related incident”.

Dublin Bus services have also been impacted.

It’s understood there has been a fire near Grafton Street.

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Services are only operating between Broombridge and Dominick and between Stephen’s Green and Brides Glen.

Dublin Bus said that there are diversions on Nassau Street and Kildare Street.

Luas has apologised for the disruption and advised passengers that their tickets are valid on Dublin Bus services.

More to follow.