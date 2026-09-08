GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

Foster care

1. Tusla has said it doesn’t know how many foster carers have been struck off in recent years.

Child poverty

2. The number of children in households below the poverty line rose to 200,000 in 2024.

Bad neighbours

3. Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on billions of dollars in US products have taken effect today, as a trade war between the North American neighbours heats up.

Advertisement

Electric cars

4. Used electric car prices are now rising faster than petrol, diesel and hybrid cars for the first time since early 2023.

Social media algorithms

5. Australia is drafting new laws that will allow social media users to opt out of powerful algorithms that determine what comes up on their feeds.

UK-Israel relations

6. UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband is set to announce sanctions on Israeli settlements in the illegally occupied West Bank in Palestine as part of a “reset” of relations between Britain and Israel.

Education

7. A major global study has found that Irish teenagers are ranked top in the EU for reading, third for science and fourth for maths.

He’s back

8. Jim McGuinness has been reappointed as Donegal senior football manager on a one-year deal.

Traitors

9. Something strange has happened to the Faithfuls on The Traitors Ireland. They’ve become good at this.