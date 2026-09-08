Australia is drafting laws that will allow social media users to turn off algorithms

AUSTRALIA IS DRAFTING new laws that will allow social media users to opt out of powerful algorithms that determine what comes up on their feeds.

The draft laws build on the country’s world-first social media ban for under-16s, which came into effect in December last year.

They also come as social media firms face mounting scrutiny over their use of allegedly addictive algorithms and stand accused of directing users to extreme content to keep them scrolling.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the new laws would place a “duty of care” on the companies behind popular platforms such as Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

The firms would face fines of over $100 million (€60 million) if they fail to comply.

Under the draft plan, called ‘my feed, my way’, social media platforms will be required to send a notification to new and existing users offering them a choice over their default feed.

Users over 16 can opt in to having their default feed include personalised content recommended by the algorithm, or choose to just see content from the friends and creators they choose to follow.

The legislation also requires online games, apps and AI chatbots to protect under 18s from design features that have “negative behavioural impacts”, like addictive features or harmful content.

Advertisement

This includes content that promotes, encourages or accelerates eating disorders, online bullying, misogyny, pornography and content that glorifies crime or life-endangering stunts.

The draft laws also provide Australia’s regulator with the power to issue removal notices for ‘nudify’ apps or websites.

Social media platforms will be required to document the measures taken to address identified risks of harm to users and ensure these measures remain effective over time.

“We took action because the community said ‘enough is enough’,” Albanese told reporters.

“We would no longer let Australian kids be treated as commodities instead of children.”

Australia’s communications minister Anika Wells said big tech was facing a “reckoning”.

“Their platforms and tools have infiltrated our daily lives in ways that we could never have imagined,” she told reporters today.

“Some good, but some with terrible consequences.”

Data last month found that under-16s in Australia were increasing their use of social media apps such as Instagram and TikTok despite the ban.

The draft laws would be introduced to parliament later this year after consultation with social media companies, industry bodies and civil society groups.