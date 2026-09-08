Victoria's Secret's former store on Grafton Street, which is now the subject of a planning battle.
Nassau Street

Victoria's Secret granted planning permission to open new Dublin store

The retailer vacated its Grafton Street premises this summer after close to 10 years operating from the Irish flagship store.
12.30pm, 8 Sep 2026
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AMERICAN LINGERIE RETAILER Victoria’s Secret has been granted planning permission by the city council to commence works on its new store on Dublin’s Nassau Street.

The retailer vacated its Grafton Street premises this summer after close to 10 years operating from the Irish flagship store. The shop had first opened in 2017.

Against the backdrop of increased profits, Victoria’s Secret took up a lease on two retail units at 40 to 43 Nassau Street, which lies just before the turn onto Dawson Street.

It will be located next door to the VR centre Sandbox.

Screenshot 2026-09-08 at 12.16.03 An image of the retail units at the site, lodged as part of the company's application.

An application was lodged with the city council to add “fascia-mounted, halo-illuminated” signs at the ground floor level of the building. Permission for this has been granted.

There will be two entrances to the shop: one to Victoria’s Secret and another to Victoria’s Secret Pink, the latter the retailer’s offering to appeal to younger customers.

Back at its previous premises on Grafton Street, a planning battle between Brown Thomas and beauty retailer Space NK continues.

Space NK reportedly seeks to occupy the former Victoria’s Secret shop – a unit much larger than its current shop on 82 Grafton Street. 

Representatives for Brown Thomas have argued that the beauty retailer taking over the large unit would represent a disproportionate and undue additional concentration of a single retail category – beauty and cosmetics – on the busy shopping street.

A decision on the application is due later this month.

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