Major delays after lorry and tractor crash on Boyne Valley Bridge

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested at the scene of a crash involving a lorry and a tractor on the Boyne Valley Bridge near Drogheda that has seen serious traffic delays build up this morning.

The collision occurred shortly after 5am and the resulting impact on traffic is ongoing.

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The driver of the tractor was brought to hospital via ambulance “as a precaution”, a garda spokesperson has said, while another man aged in his 40s was arrested at the scene.

The man who was arrested has since been charged and released, and he is to appear before Drogheda District Court at a future date.

The motorway is full open now and the collision has been cleared. Earlier this morning there was a major emergency services presence on the bridge as personnel responded to the incident itself and then moved to clear the vehicles involved.

Earlier in the morning the M1 was closed between junction 10 and junction 9, with southbound traffic being redirected through Drogheda town.