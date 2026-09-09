Man charged after seizure of €1m of cocaine at Cork Airport further remanded in custody

A 39-YEAR-OLD FATHER of two charged in connection with the seizure of cocaine with an estimated street value of €1 million at Cork Airport has been further remanded in custody with consent to bail.

Patrick Cahill, of no fixed abode but who is originally from Blanchardstown in Dublin, was previously charged with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine for sale and supply at Cork Airport on 31 August.

Cork District Court previously heard evidence from Detective Garda Patrick O’Sullivan.

He said that customs officers stopped Cahill after he collected his checked-in baggage from the carousel at the airport on 31 August.

Gardaí had objected to bail arising out of the seriousness of the charge.

Judge David Waters remanded Cahill in custody with consent to bail until today with the condition that the court approves two independent sureties of €15,000 each with two cash lodgements. Cahill also has his own bond of €900 in the case.

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Cahill appeared before Cork District Court again today via video link. Sergeant John Dineen asked Cahill if he consented to a four-week remand in custody with consent to bail.

He replied: “That’s grand, yeah.”

He was further remanded in custody with consent to bail until 7 October next. Cahill will appear via video link for Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directions on that date.

Meanwhile, the seized drugs have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

If Cahill takes up bail in the case he will have to obey stringent bail conditions. His passport has already been seized by gardaí. However, he cannot apply for new travel documents.

He will also have to reside at the home address of one of his siblings in Delhurst Lawn in Blanchardstown in Dublin 15.

Cahill also will have to sign on daily at Blanchardstown Garda Station, observe a curfew from 9pm to 8am daily and be contactable to Gardaí 24/7 on his mobile phone.

If he obtains bail in the interim he will be required to appear before Cork District Court in person on 7 October next.