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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #PRICE HIKE: Bord Gáis announced big increases in residential gas and electricity prices from next month.
2. #ANTHROPIC: A researcher with leading artificial intelligence firm Anthropic has left the company due to concerns that the technology “could kill us all by the end of the decade”.
3. #PUBLIC SERVICE: The public service union Fórsa trade union served notice of industrial action on public health employers, with industrial action set to commence from 30 September.
4. #DUBLIN: Parking enforcement in Dublin is set for an overhaul, with greater emphasis on towing and fines.
5. #UK: Actor and producer Noel Clarke was charged with two counts of sexual assault, three counts of voyeurism and one count of exposure.
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