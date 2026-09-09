Evening Wrap

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

4.56pm, 9 Sep 2026
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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #PRICE HIKE: Bord Gáis announced big increases in residential gas and electricity prices from next month. 

2. #ANTHROPIC: A researcher with leading artificial intelligence firm Anthropic has left the company due to concerns that the technology “could kill us all by the end of the decade”.

3. #PUBLIC SERVICE: The public service union Fórsa trade union served notice of industrial action on public health employers, with industrial action set to commence from 30 September.

4. #DUBLIN: Parking enforcement in Dublin is set for an overhaul, with greater emphasis on towing and fines.

5. #UK: Actor and producer Noel Clarke was charged with two counts of sexual assault, three counts of voyeurism and one count of exposure. 

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