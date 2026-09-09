APCOA to take over Dublin city parking enforcement, with towing and fines emphasised over clamping

PARKING ENFORCEMENT IN Dublin is set for an overhaul, with greater emphasis on towing and fines.

The capital will also be divided into six enforcement zones under the new system.

It comes as Dublin City Council enters into a new parking enforcement contract with company APCOA.

Dublin’s parking enforcement was previously managed by Dublin Street Parking Services (DPS) which has overseen the service since 2004.

Green Party councillor and member of the council’s mobility committee Felign Jose told The Journal that while clamping would remain, the new strategy would see a renewed focus on towing and fines.

“It is very much a response to a need to keep roadways clear, especially in the city centre, and realising that it is more effective to issue tickets and tow a vehicle than having it in place”, he said.

Another key feature of the overhaul is the implementation of a zonal enforcement model, with six zones across the Dublin City Council area.

At least one enforcement officer will be present in each zone to ensure adequate coverage.

According to Jason Cullen of the Dublin commuter coalition, this ensures that “there’s not just a bunch of them within the city centre and that enforcement is widened around the black spots in the county rather than just in the financially viable, financially lucrative ones”.

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The six parking enforcement zones Dublin City Council Dublin City Council

Regarding clamping, Cullen told The Journal that Dublin’s outer-city areas are likely to see more clamping under the new zonal system, with an enforcement officer patrolling each area throughout the week.

However, Cullen expressed concerns about clamping as an enforcement measure, warning that it “can leave people in vulnerable positions.”

“If a clamp goes on your car, you have to foot the bill of €120 to get it taken off right there and then.

“You are out of pocket immediately. We’re in the middle of an affordability crisis, €120 can be the difference for some families not eating,” he said.

Despite concerns over clamping, Cullen stated on the whole “it is welcome change to see a wider level of enforcement” across the city.

He noted that this is needed given the high levels of vehicle obstruction faced by people with accessibility needs.

Jose believed that the new model was necessary and that “we absolutely need to see more towing and more fines issued, and overall greater enforcement”.

“There’s still so many people who are parking on cycle lanes, parking on footpaths, parking on bus lanes and parking in wheelchair spaces”, he said.

“The level of lawbreaking when it comes to parking at the minute is staggering”, he added.

The new model will come into effect on 1 November through APCOA.