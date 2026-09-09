National Library's west wing to open to the public for the first time after redevelopment

THE WEST WING of the National Library of Ireland will open to the public for the first time following a redevelopment.

Minister for Culture Patrick O’Donovan today approved the next phase of the library’s redevelopment, which will now proceed to tender.

The west wing, the most prominent part of the library fronting onto Kildare Street, has been used for storing the library’s collections since 1890.

O’Donovan said the project “will restore this historic heritage building and transform it into an exciting exhibition, education and visitor engagement space that will showcase the library’s unique collections”.

The plans include a glass-fronted, enclosed and sound-proofed visitors’ gallery, which will overlook the library’s reading room.

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A glass-fronted visitors' gallery will overlook the library's reading room. Department of Culture Department of Culture

“This project will enable the National Library serve audiences of all abilities, from children and families to scholars and researchers, supporting lifelong learners and the culturally curious of all ages,” the minister added.

The project also includes a new exhibition spaces to showcase more of the library’s national collections, a new learning hub for events, workshops, performances and talks, a new café and gift shop and a new study and reading spaces.

It is being delivered by the Office of Public Works (OPW) in partnership with the National Library.

Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran said today marked “an important step in securing the future of this iconic national institution”.

An image of the proposed new exhibition space in the library. Department of Culture Department of Culture

“The OPW is proud to play a pivotal role in delivering a project that will not only protect and enhance this much loved amenity but will also ensure that the library is fit for purpose for future generations to come.”

Dr Audrey Whitty, Director of the National Library of Ireland, said the redevelopment project “will allow us to display more of the national collections in new exhibition and learning spaces, giving people greater access to experience and enjoy the National Library of Ireland for generations to come”.

“This will be the most significant change in the public experience of the National Library of Ireland since we first opened our doors on Kildare Street in 1890.”