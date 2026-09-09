Domhnall Gleeson arrives at the premiere of The Paper Alamy Stock Photo
show quizness

Quiz: How much do you know about Domhnall Gleeson?

Put your knowledge to the test in this week’s Best of the Box quiz.
12.46pm, 9 Sep 2026
4.0k

THE BRILLIANT DOMHNALL Gleeson is back on our screens this week in season two of The Paper, airing on Sky One.

The series is set in the same universe as the US version of The Office, and is based at the office of the struggling newspaper Toledo Truth Teller. Gleeson plays its new editor, Ned Sampson, a former toilet paper salesman who wants to reinvigorate the publication.

He’s surrounded by quirky colleagues, including its managing editor Esmeralda Grand (Sabrina Impacciatore of The White Lotus) and his love interest Mare Pritti (Chelsea Frei).

Gleeson has starred in all sorts of projects over the years, and is a familiar Irish face in Hollywood.

But how much do you really know about Domhnall Gleeson? Put it to the test in this week’s Best of the Box quiz.

domhnall-gleeson-in-the-paper-2025-directed-by-jeffrey-blitz-credit-3-arts-entertainment-universal-television-album The Paper Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Here's an easy one. What's the name of Domhnall's famous father?
Barry
Brian

Brendan
He has a degree from DIT. What's the degree in?
Journalism
Media arts

Fine arts
He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 2015 British Independent Film Awards - as was his dad. His dad won. But what film was Domhnall nominated for?
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Ex-Machina

Brooklyn
Which one of his brothers is also an actor?
Brian
Rory

Fergus
In 2015, Domhnall starred in how many films that were subsequently nominated for an Oscar?
2
3

4
What was the name of the 2008 RTÉ comedy sketch show Domhnall starred in?
Good for Yourself
Your Bad Self

Himself, Herself, Themself
How many films has he starred in alongside his dad?
6
7

8
In which film did he make his debut?
Six Shooter
Boy Eats Girl

Perrier's Bounty
Which film is this still taken from?
Alamy
Echo Valley
The Patient

The Little Stranger
Which Oscar-nominated short film did Domhnall provide the voiceover for?
Give Up Your Auld Sins
Retirement Plan

An Irish Goodbye
What's the name of Domhnall's character in Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Vice-Admiral Holdo
Captain Phasma

General Hux
Domhnall's next film is called Bucking Fastard. Which iconic European director directed it?
Werner Herzog
Alex Garland

Michael Haneke
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top marks
You know Domhnall Gleeson almost as well as he knows himself
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Almost there
You know a fair bit about Domhnall - but not enough
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Third place
Back to Wikipedia for you!
Share your result:

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie