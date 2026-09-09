Quiz: How much do you know about Domhnall Gleeson?

THE BRILLIANT DOMHNALL Gleeson is back on our screens this week in season two of The Paper, airing on Sky One.

The series is set in the same universe as the US version of The Office, and is based at the office of the struggling newspaper Toledo Truth Teller. Gleeson plays its new editor, Ned Sampson, a former toilet paper salesman who wants to reinvigorate the publication.

He’s surrounded by quirky colleagues, including its managing editor Esmeralda Grand (Sabrina Impacciatore of The White Lotus) and his love interest Mare Pritti (Chelsea Frei).

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Gleeson has starred in all sorts of projects over the years, and is a familiar Irish face in Hollywood.

But how much do you really know about Domhnall Gleeson? Put it to the test in this week’s Best of the Box quiz.

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