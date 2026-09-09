Toddler killed in hit-and-run was 'sunshine' in his family, funeral hears

TWO-YEAR-OLD HIT-and-run victim, Peter Mulcaire was his family’s “sunshine” and “pride”, his funeral Mass of the Angels heard on Wednesday.

The adored toddler, who is survived by his parents Kerrie and James, brother Jim and baby sister Delilah, had only started at a local preschool last week.

His older brother Jim, who started primary school juniors, had walked Peter into his first pre-school class “on a new adventure”, Fr Eamonn Fitzgibbon told mourners at St Mary’s Church, Rathkeale.

Staff from the boys’ schools performed a guard of honour outside the church.

Peter Mulcaire sustained critical injuries and died after he was struck by a jeep as he played outside his home at Abbey Court, Rathkeale, shortly before 4pm last Saturday.

The jeep did not remain at the scene and the male driver, in his 30s, was arrested at another location on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant for the purposes of providing a blood/urine sample to gardaí.

The man was released pending the results of analysis of the evidential sample, which it is understood could take between four and six weeks.

A song written especially for Peter, was played at his funeral mass, the song reminiscing how the boy had been “mommy’s sunshine, daddy’s pride, Jim’s best friend, and Delilah’s world”.

Peter was baptised in the church in April 2024, and, as per the wishes of his family, Fr Fitzgibbon baptised his baby sister Delilah during Wednesday’s funeral mass, so that Peter would be part of that ceremony too.

Delilah Mulcaire was dressed in the same white shawl her brothers Jim and Peter, and her father James, had worn for their baptisms.

Peter’s favourite songs, “You are my sunshine” and “Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star” echoed poignantly throughout the church as his devastated parents wept and hugged his little blue casket.

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Half a dozen or so people dressed in costumes of the deceased boy’s favourite cartoons, including Disney characters, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, PAW Patrol, Peppa Pig and Mario, attended the mass.

Loved ones wore pink t-shirts emblazoned with Peter’s image and the words ‘Forever 2’ and large heart-shaped floral tributes, which included images of Peter and his family in happier times, were erected in and around the church.

Symbols of Peter’s “short but wonderful life” were left by his coffin by family members, during the mass.

Peter’s buggy was brought forward by his parents.

A bridle and rope was presented representing his love of his ponies.

His grandmothers left a chocolate bar; and his brother Jim brought Peter’s school bag.

Fr Fitzgibbon said: “Peter’s mum, Kerrie, put it very well when she said Peter left an impression on everyone he met, his smile could brighten up any room, and of course his song that Kerrie sang to him was ‘You are my sunshine’.”

“He was a ray of sunshine, yes that beaming smile could brighten anyone up.”

“He was also full of fun, and full of mischief, he loved chats, he was the life and soul of his new classroom.”

Fr Fitzgibbon said Peter was known affectionately as a “loveable rogue” who’s favourite book was Noah’s Ark “because Peter loved animals, including his dogs Fluffy, Rocky and Molly and his ponies, ‘Spot’ and ‘Millie’”.

“He also loved rainbow colours and it reminds me of the poem that says: ‘It’s time for me to leave you, I won’t say goodbye, Look for me in rainbows, High up in the sky,” said Fr Fitzgibbon.

“Peter also loved sitting on his Dad’s shoulders,” the priest added.

After the mass ended, the boy’s casket was shouldered by loved ones to a waiting hearse, and carriage led by four white horses, and chaperoned by four Lamborghini cars, to his final resting place at New Cemetery, Rathkeale.