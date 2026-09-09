Simon Harris, the minister for finance, has ruled out the move. Leah Farrell/© RollingNews.ie
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Simon Harris pushes back on Fianna Fáil stamp duty proposal

The Taoiseach on Tuesday said he believes it’s a ‘reasonable’ proposal.
5.15pm, 9 Sep 2026
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TÁNAISTE SIMON HARRIS has publicly pushed back against scrapping stamp duty for first-time buyers after the Taoiseach said it was a move he has a “favourable disposition” to.

The two are at odds on the policy decision. 

Stamp duty applies to buyers when they purchase a home at a rate of 1% on the first €1 million of the home’s purchase price, rising to 2% from €1 million to €1.5 million, and 6% on any amount thereafter. 

First-time buyers were entirely exempt from stamp duty before 8 December 2010, when specific exemptions were abolished to make way for a new and more simple system. 

Speaking on Tuesday at Tullamore Fianna Fáil’s think-in, Micheál Martin said he believes it’s a “reasonable proposal” that still calls for discussion.

It’s also a proposal that has been pushed for by one of his TDs. Cork South-Central TD Séamus McGrath has repeatedly raised the matter in the Dáil and with his party leader.

Fianna Fáil housing minister James Browne also said it is a matter that should be kept under review.

But Simon Harris, the minister for finance, has already ruled out the move. Today, he said while housing will be a priority in the budget, there are no proposals around scrapping stamp duty for first-time buyers.

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“We did last year take measures on the tax side in relation to housing and stimulating supply, which was a conscious decision to do that,” Harris told reporters.

“There are no proposals in relation to the Programme for Government around stamp duty, and therefore at this moment in time, I’m not proposing bringing forward such measures.”

He continued: “This is not about one party in government or another party in government”.

“Everybody in government” brings forward their “best ideas” but there is a finite amount in the tax package, Harris said.

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