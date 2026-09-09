Man who threw rocks and metal poles at police during Ballymena riots given five-year sentence

A MAN WHO threw rocks and metal poles at police during the Ballymena riots last year has been handed a five-year sentence.

At Antrim Crown Court today, Bradley Douglas (28), from Ballymena, was sentenced to five years, with 30 months to be spent in custody and 30 months on licence.

He was convicted of riot and burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage during the Ballymena riots last year.

Speaking after the sentencing, PSNI detective chief inspector Michael O’Loan remarked that on 9 June 2025, “large scale disorder broke out on the streets of Ballymena involving a large crowd of rioters”.

This violence then spilled into other areas of the North.

“Damage was caused to roads, homes, cars and local business premises with people left fearing for their lives,” said O’Loan.

“Our officers also came under attack and many left injured after petrol bombs, heavy masonry and fireworks were thrown at them.”

He noted that on 10 June 2025, at around 8.20pm, PSNI systems captured footage of a man, later identified as Douglas, throwing rocks and metal poles at police in the Clonavon Terrace area of Ballymena.

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O’Loan said Douglas was “identified as one of the main instigators of this riot”.

He was also the first person to attack police using masonry, metal poles and bottles.

Others then joined in and began to act in a similar manner.

Douglas also entered a property in the same area that had already sustained damage and threw items from the home at officers.

He was located by the PSNI on 22 June and arrested for the offences of riot and burglary and subsequently charged.

O’Loan said the PSNI’s investigation team “worked tirelessly to ensure that those involved are prosecuted”.

He added that today’s sentencing is one of many over last year’s disorder in Ballymena.

Violence erupted in the Co Antrim town in June 2025 after an alleged sexual assault of a girl in the town.

The charges against the two teenagers were later withdrawn after new evidence in the case came to light.

The Public Prosecution Service in Northern Ireland said in November that “the test for prosecution is no longer met on evidential grounds, and therefore the case should not proceed”.