FOLLOWING THE ANNOUNCEMENT of planned public transport fare increases last week, Dublin City councillors have backed a motion calling for its reversal.

The increases, which are due to come into effect in January, will see adult fares rise by an average of 15% across all services operated by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

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NTA chief Anne Shaw said that the increases are intended to standardise fares and provide additional revenue for investment in the transport network.

However, the plans immediately proved unpopular – with councillors arguing that the increases work against the city’s objective of reducing congestion, as well as affecting commuters who rely on public transport.

So, today we’re asking: How often do you use public transport?

