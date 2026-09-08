Planned increases would see adult fares rise by an average of 15% across all NTA services Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
The Daily Poll

How often do you use public transport?

Dublin city councillors have backed a motion calling for a halt to planned fare increases.
11.48am, 8 Sep 2026
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FOLLOWING THE ANNOUNCEMENT of planned public transport fare increases last week, Dublin City councillors have backed a motion calling for its reversal.

The increases, which are due to come into effect in January, will see adult fares rise by an average of 15% across all services operated by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

NTA chief Anne Shaw said that the increases are intended to standardise fares and provide additional revenue for investment in the transport network.

However, the plans immediately proved unpopular – with councillors arguing that the increases work against the city’s objective of reducing congestion, as well as affecting commuters who rely on public transport.

So, today we’re asking: How often do you use public transport?


Poll Results:

Occasionally (79)
A few times a week (70)
A few times a month (48)
Never (38)
Every day (30)
Can't remember (12)

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