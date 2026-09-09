Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Critics of Trump, who they deem a warmonger, are planning a protest for this Saturday, when he's due to visit Mairead Maguire Mairead Maguire

IRELAND

Bord Gáis has announced big increases in residential gas and electricity prices from next month.

has announced big increases in residential gas and electricity prices from next month. Tom Ryan, the GAA’s director general, has said the association is “just not ready” to amalgamate with the LGFA and Camogie Association by 2027, adding that the deadline for integration is “too ambitious” .

. Mystery surrounds the sighting of a drone off Wicklow on Tuesday night by an Aer Lingus pilot, with the Taoiseach confirming this morning that both gardaí and the military are investigating .

. A young man and woman, both aged in their late teens, were injured in a single-car crash in Co Waterford on Tuesday night.

in Co Waterford on Tuesday night. Parking enforcement in Dublin is set for an overhaul , with greater emphasis on towing and fines.

, with greater emphasis on towing and fines. The Law Society has asked the minister for justice to consider appointing an independent mediator to resolve the criminal legal aid dispute.

INTERNATIONAL

A missile fired by Israeli warplanes struck the Al-Masri family home in Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City Alamy Alamy

#AI: A researcher with the leading artificial intelligence firm Anthropic has left the company due to concerns that the technology “could kill us all by the end of the decade”.

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#CHARGED: Actor and producer Noel Clarke has been charged with a number of sexual offences.

#OIL PRICES: Iran launched fresh attacks against US targets in the Middle East in retaliation for American strikes that destroyed five Iranian oil tankers, dragging the foes deeper into war and causing oil prices to shoot up.

PARTING SHOT

In Donald Trump’s telling at a White House event on Tuesday, two firefighters bodily lifted him to safety from a site near an unstable building after the 11 September 2001 attacks.

“And I’ll never forget,” Trump said, “we thought it was coming down on top of us, and two firemen, big strong guys – and I’m not the smallest guy in the world – they grabbed me under the arm, said, ‘Got to get out of here!’” Trump said.