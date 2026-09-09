Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#AI: A researcher with the leading artificial intelligence firm Anthropic has left the company due to concerns that the technology “could kill us all by the end of the decade”.
#CHARGED: Actor and producer Noel Clarke has been charged with a number of sexual offences.
#OIL PRICES: Iran launched fresh attacks against US targets in the Middle East in retaliation for American strikes that destroyed five Iranian oil tankers, dragging the foes deeper into war and causing oil prices to shoot up.
In Donald Trump’s telling at a White House event on Tuesday, two firefighters bodily lifted him to safety from a site near an unstable building after the 11 September 2001 attacks.
“And I’ll never forget,” Trump said, “we thought it was coming down on top of us, and two firemen, big strong guys – and I’m not the smallest guy in the world – they grabbed me under the arm, said, ‘Got to get out of here!’” Trump said.
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