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Investigation

Two more arrests after fatal incident in Leopardstown last month

It brings to six the number of people arrested to date following the incident at South County Business Park.
8.45pm, 9 Sep 2026
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TWO MORE MEN have been arrested in connection with alleged violent disorder in which a man died in Leopardstown.

This brings to six the number of people arrested to date following the incident at South County Business Park in south Co Dublin.

On the evening of Saturday, 29 August, gardaí and emergency services received reports of an incident involving a number of people at the scene.

Three men were brought to hospital following the confrontration and, on Tuesday 1 September, one of the men – 24-year-old Siminic Rostas – died at Beaumont Hospital.

In an update on Wednesday evening, the Garda Press Office said that investigating gardaí had made two further arrests in connection with this investigation on Tuesday 8th of September 2026.

Two males aged in their 20s and 40s were arrested in the Dublin area and both have since been released without charge.

“Files will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions,” the Garda Press Office said.

A man in his 20s has already appeared before the courts in relation to the incident.

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